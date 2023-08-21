Pax8 adds UCaaS, VoIP vendor Bvoip

Cloud communications solutions vendor Bvoip has appointed Pax8 as its newest distributor for Asia-Pacific.

The agreement covers Bvoip’s comprehensive UCaaS (unified communications as a service) and VoIP (voice over internet protocol) solutions, including unified communications, call centre, application integrations and video conferencing.

“At Pax8, we are dedicated to supporting our partners in enhancing their business efficiencies and facilitating their growth,” Pax8 CVP of vendor operations Sophie Merrifield said.

“By offering Bvoip’s comprehensive VoIP solutions on our marketplace, our partners will have a seamless experience procuring and managing their cloud communications solutions all in one platform.”

Pax8 said the partnership also provides MSP partners access to Bvoip’s advanced integration stack, customer service and support services.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and provide their partners with access to our best-in-class communication and integration platform," Bvoip chief executive George Bardissi said.

The agreement is part of Bvoip’s continued investments in integrating into the MSP ecosystem, with the company exclusively selling to IT service providers and MSPs.

Bvoip’s platform offers contact centre, Microsoft Teams direct routing integration, call recording, voicemail to email service, transcription, automated attendants, heavy integration into PSA/ CRM tools and AI services.