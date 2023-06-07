Pax8 adds Valimail to cloud marketplace

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has added email security monitoring provider Valimail to its cloud marketplace for MSPs, making it available for their clients across the APAC region, the distributor announced.

This is part of Pax8’s focus on expanding its roster of security and authentication offerings, and follows its recent additions of CrowdStrike, Keeper Security and Malwarebytes to its cloud marketplace.

Valimail specialises in zero-trust email authentication including anti-phishing and email fraud protection with its DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance), BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification), and email authentication solutions.

“The partnership between Valimail and Pax8 brings together the cutting-edge technology and expertise of Valimail in email authentication and anti-phishing offerings to our partners,” Pax8 vice president of vendor operations Sophie Merrifield said.

"By joining forces, Pax8 and Valimail will empower MSPs to strengthen the security of their customers' email systems, safeguard their brand reputation, secure sensitive information, and enable seamless and secure communications.”

“This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to our partners, further reinforcing their ability to proactively protect and serve their customer,” Merrifield said.

Valimail chief executive and co-founder Alexander Garcia-Tobar said “the need for email authentication has never been more urgent. By teaming with Pax8, we will accelerate bringing our cost-effective, automated solutions to small and midsized companies.”

“Pax8’s expertise coupled with our best-of-breed services enable a massively scaled MSP-optimised approach, protecting our joint clients in unprecedented ways.”

Valimail’s flagship MSP product, Valimail Core aims to allow MSPs gain access to real-time threat intelligence and achieve automated DMARC enforcement.

Its director of technical alliances Surja Chatterjea said “the Pax8 project is an instantiation of the API-first approach powering our ecosystem strategy.”

“This partnership allows us to leverage the benefits of scale, automation, efficiency, and frictionless transactions unlocked by the Pax8 Marketplace,” Chatterjea concluded.