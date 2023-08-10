Pax8 adds Zimbra collaboration software suite

Pax8 adds Zimbra collaboration software suite

US software and services company Synacor has signed an agreement with Pax8 to distribute its Zimbra collaboration software suite across Asia-Pacific.

Zimbra offers a complete suite of enterprise collaboration software that emphasises security and scalability, including email, calendar, contacts, tasks, chat, video, document collaboration and more.

The offering is targeted to governments, service providers, educational and financial institutions, and SMBs across the region.

Zimbra can be deployed via on-premise servers, private or public cloud or as a hybrid service.

“Pax8 continues to build momentum within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and remains committed to partnering with world-class technology vendors that enable our partners to thrive,” Pax8 APAC chief executive Chris Sharp said.

“We have a keen understanding of the challenges our partners face, and Pax8’s mission is to empower them to adapt, evolve and succeed.”

“The partnership between Zimbra and Pax8 is primarily about delivering value to our partners and their customers. I believe that the true measure of success lies in how our joint efforts benefit our partners and their customers," Synacor senior vice president of Zimbra global sales and marketing Marcus Teo said.

“By working together, we are able to leverage our respective strengths and create innovative strategies that meet the evolving needs of our shared customer base.”

Pax8 APAC vice president of sales Patara Yongvanich said Zimbra offers partners exactly what they are looking for in the ability to go to market with a world-class, enterprise-grade email solution.

“Zimbra addresses the market demands for security, scalability, and total cost of ownership,” Yongvanich said.

 

Tags:
distribution pax8 synacor zimbra

