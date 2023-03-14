Pax8 annual ANZ roadshow kicks off next week

Cloud solutions distributor Pax8 is launching its first 2023 partner roadshow in Australia and New Zealand, covering six cities starting next week.

Pax8's tour starts in New Zealand, in Christchurch on March 21, and moves to Wellington and Auckland on the 22nd and 23rd respectively.

New Zealand topics include presenting solutions for common cloud security provider pain points, such as vendor selection, technical support and professional services.

Learning PSA integrations to ease billing headaches, inside looks from a current Pax8 partner and seeing how the company helps the modern partner achieve 249 per cent return on investment over three years will also be featured.

The Australian leg begins in Sydney on the 28th, before going on to Melbourne on the 29th with Brisbane as the final destination on the 30th of March.

In Australia, the roadshow topics include gaining insights from the latest cybersecurity report, and tips on countering the top five cybersecurity threats to businesses.

Pax8 will also present end-user security solutions from industry leading vendors and show how the company helps partners protect their businesses and their customers.

Vice president of sales James Bergl will present at the roadshow, along with solutions engineer Elliot Seeto, head of cloud operations Adrian Venter and technology solutions partner education leader James Davis.