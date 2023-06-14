Pax8 enhances cloud marketplace with MSP-customer match-making

Cloud distributor Pax8 has unveiled its enhanced cloud marketplace, which uses the power of data and AI to act as a customer acquisition engine for its partners, at its inaugural Beyond event.

The revamp of the cloud marketplace enables Pax8 to help MSPs get matched up with end customers who are looking to buy direct through Pax8’s vendor partners.

Through a “buy now” button that most its vendor partners will have on their websites, end customers will be rerouted to Pax8’s marketplace and prompted to answer questions that will match them with an MSP if they don’t have one already.

MSPs must opt into the feature and also answer questions on what type of customers they’re looking for.

If an MSP and an end customer’s criteria match up, they then get connected through Pax8’s matchmaking capability.

“Hopefully you can see how the data-driven, customer-centric marketplace will impact all of your businesses and provide amazing key insights for growth,” said Scott Chasin, chierf technology officer of Pax8.

“The next generation of business owners and born-in-the-cloud entrepreneurs will look to SaaS vendors directly,” Chasin said at the event, which hosted more than 1,000 MSPs.

“At Pax8, we tend to look at things a little differently. We’re known for our disruption and I’m excited to [say] you may see a future where marketplace-led growth will become the norm and Pax8 will become your customer acquisition engine,” he said.

“Simply put, Pax8 is going to acquire and convert these direct customers, bringing them into the marketplace, so we can introduce them to all of you,” he told MSPs.

“We want to minimise the threat of product-led growth without the MSP.”

He said product-led growth comes directly into the prospect marketplace, giving MSPs the ability to “swipe right” and claim that prospect.

From there, Pax8 will make the introduction.

“When we tether a customer to you, that customer’s lifetime value to the SaaS vendor increases by at least five times,” he said.

“So it’s a big win for the vendors and it’s a massive opportunity for all [MSPs].”

The future of cloud marketplaces will be more about the end customers, and they will be defined by the data that describes their existing solution stacks, he said.

Then MSPs can layer on products and solutions using AI insight generated from the data.

“We think the data that defines your customers existing’ solutions can define what your customers need,” he said.

Pax8 partners who opt in will sync their data through their PSA and RMM tools, “which will unlock a complete view across all of your customers,” said Elizabeth McIlhany, senior vice president of product for Pax8.