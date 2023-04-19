Pax8 names Carrie Schiff as chief legal officer

US-headquartered cloud solutions distributor Pax8 has appointed Carrie Schiff as its inaugural chief legal officer (CLO).

Schiff will be responsible for managing Pax8's legal team, ensure compliance across its global operations, and help drive the mergers and acquisitions process.

Pax8 said Schiff’s appointment is part of the company’s aim to cultivate a strong team of leaders who will provide strategic direction during the company's growth and expansion.

Schiff will be located in Colorado, United States and report to Pax8 chief executive John Street.

“I have known Carrie since the 1990s and she is an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience and expertise in legal affairs that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business globally," Street said.

Pax8 said that her transition to the role was “seamless” due to her 30 years of legal experience where she has worked as a legal advisor for both publicly held and venture-backed start-up companies.

She worked as chief legal and risk officer for MWH Global from 2010 to 2011, senior vice president (SVP), general counsel and chief compliance officer for Flextronics from 2001 to 2010 and SVP corporate development and general counsel for USA.NET from 1999 to 2001.

In addition, Schiff was a partner in a global law firm and a business boutique firm Sage Law Group that she co-founded and worked at from 2011 to 2023.

Schiff currently serves as a board member to the Colorado, Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), advisor to Blackstone Entrepreneur Network, advisor to the Public Private Partnership Unit of the State of Colorado.

She also works as a lecturer for numerous SBDC, Incubator, and Accelerator programs on business law topics.

Schiff is also a former member of invitation-only Association of General Counsel and served as a board member of the Colorado Chapter of Association of Corporate Counsel.

In March, Pax8 launched its first 2023 partner roadshow in Australia and New Zealand, covering six cities.

Last week, Pax8 added security vendor Malwarebytes to its cloud marketplace for MSPs and their clients across the APAC region.

In December last year, Pax8 added the MSP customer satisfaction and employee recognition platform Crewhu to its cloud marketplace.

In November 2022, pax8 announced the availability of Pax8 Academy to MSP partners in Australia and New Zealand.