Pax8 offers cloud backup and recovery platform Redstor to MSPs

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has continued to build out its protection offerings with the addition of MSP cloud backup and recovery platform Redstor.

Redstor’s cloud backup solution “instantly” recovers files in the cloud, including SaaS business apps like M365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Quickbooks, as well as on-premises data.

Pax8’s pitch is that Redstor will enable partners to tap into new revenue streams through the protection of critical applications and workloads, such as Azure VMs, Salesforce, QuickBooks and Xero.

Redstor improves efficiency by enabling MSPs to manage customers and data protection from a single app, quickly recover customer data and “seamless” billing integration with Pax8, according to the company.

AI-powered malware detection and data tagging and classification will enable “safe recovery from cyber-attacks and help identify sensitive and business critical data,” Pax8 stated.

“Data loss can be catastrophic for any business. We are excited to partner with Redstor to arm our partners with an incredibly robust backup solution to safeguard their customers’ most valuable asset – their data,” Pax8 vice president of product strategy Ryan Burton said.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our software, especially around the protection of M365, Google Workspace, QuickBooks Online and Azure VM environments,” said Redstor’s chief executive James Griffin.

"The Pax8 partnership further expands our ability to bring a smarter backup product to the thousands of global MSPs who need and deserve a better solution to the protection of modern workloads.”

Less than a week ago, Pax8 added email security monitoring provider Valimail to its cloud marketplace, for its clients across the APAC region.

Pax8 has also expanded its security and authentication offerings by adding CrowdStrike, Keeper Security and Malwarebytes to its cloud marketplace.