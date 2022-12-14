Pax8 offers customer and staff satisfaction platform Crewhu

Pax8 has added the MSP customer satisfaction and employee recognition platform Crewhu to its cloud marketplace.

Crewhu provides MSPs with an automated way to collect and track client and employee satisfaction data, including customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) metrics.

The Crewhu platform is custom-built for MSPs and integrates with PSA tools in the partner ecosystem, streamlining processes and enabling operational efficiencies, according to Pax8.

The platform is designed to enable MSPs to collect client feedback through NPS and other custom customer surveys, efficiently respond to service issues, and uses gamification to reward employees for client service and teamwork. Features include automated reports and dashboards and reputation management capabilities.

“MSPs are searching for ways to measure CSAT for their help desks and sales teams so their businesses can grow and thrive,” Pax8 chief operations officer Ryan Walsh said.

“Crewhu is the first vendor in our cloud marketplace that offers solutions to measure customer and employee satisfaction, equipping MSPs with powerful metrics to improve their business operations and stay ahead of their competition.”

We are excited to partner with Pax8 because of the value and scale they provide to the channel ecosystem,” Crewhu chief executive officer Stephen Spiegel said.

“With our understanding of customer satisfaction and employee engagement and their market reach, we can make a big difference in business operations and outlooks. With Pax8, we can increase our reach and help even more MSPs grow their businesses in this highly competitive and uncertain market.”

In May this year, Pax8 announced it had signed up some 100 MSPs in Australia and New Zealand to use its partner enablement platform, after officially launching in ANZ early this year.

Also in May, Pax8 announced the acquisition of the Asia Pacific business of IT services training provider Sea-Level Operations. The same month Pax8 signed a cloud distribution deal with email signature management vendor Exclaimer Group, becoming their first Australian distribution partner.