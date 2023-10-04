Pax8 to distribute Blackpoint Cyber MDR

By on
Pax8 to distribute Blackpoint Cyber MDR

Pax8 said it will  offer the Blackpoint Cyber managed detection and response (MDR) platform in its cloud market place from November.

Blackpoint Cyber provides security operations as a service (SOCaaS), backed by MDR, targeting managed service providers, allowing them to deliver active protection against evolving cyber threats.

The security vendor was formed in 2014, by former United States Department of Defence security and intelligence experts.

Blackpoint Response, aligned with the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework will be within Pax8's product offering.

Pax8 will also provide the Blackpoint Cyber Cloud Response, as a standalone solution as well as part of the Response bundle, offering flexible options to meet diverse cybersecurity needs of any business.

In June this year, Microsoft unveiled a new integration with Blackpoint Cyber for a 24-hour cloud response MDR service for Microsoft 365 environments, including Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

 

