Pax8 to hold inaugural global partner conference in 2023

Pax8 is kicking off its first-ever conference in 2023 with hopes to empower partners the cloud distributor’s top channel executive told CRN.

The company, which bought Microsoft Cloud Solutons provider Umbrellar in August this year, will hold the Beyond 2023 conference in Denver, United States, where Pax8 is headquartered.

Around 1500 attendees, including 1000 managed service providers, are expected at the event.

Speakers include NFL superstar Peyton Manning; Francessca Vasquez, vice president of customer experience and technology at Amazon Web Services; Jim Lee, vice president of US global partner solutions and sales at Microsoft, and Lucia Milică, resident chief information security officer at Proofpoint.

“We do tons of community events with our launch briefings, mission briefings and boot camps, but we really want to center on bringing our global partner conference together, and our industry as well,” Jennifer Bodell, SVP of channel, Americas at Pax8, said.

“There’s tons of events that go on in the channel today, but this will be for our partners that are committed to elevating their business to the next level.”

The biggest focus will be the company’s partners and overall community and making sure executives are listening to their desires, needs, wants and challenges, Bodell said.

Pax8 originally had plans for a conference in 2020 but it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The one thing we always hear from our partners is the education that we provide is outstanding,” she said.

“So we want to elevate even what we’re doing from our events and bring it to Beyond.”

While there will be breakout sessions, trainings and education, Bodell said the conference is focusing on community and innovation, which feeds into the conference’s theme.

“Community is kind of where my heart lives,” she said.

“It’s about our partner base. It’s about building more than just the community. For me it’s relationships."

I"t’s showing our partners how much we care… we’re listening. And then the innovation is really about not just Pax8 per se but about our partners, where they can go."

"They could potentially utilise some of those training aspects to tap into some resources, verticals, industries, partners and vendors that they haven‘t even thought about,” she added.

Along with training and education, the event will also offer thought leadership, access to industry-leading vendors, networking opportunities and a preview into the future Pax8 marketplace.