Pax8’s Todyl partnership aims to reduce reseller security risks

Born-in-the-cloud distributor Pax8 now offers solutions to its MSPs that will allow them to streamline operations and mitigate security risks — all courtesy of security firm Todyl.

“For our partners right now, we’re super-focused on gaining efficiencies, driving growth and reducing risks,” Sophie Merrifield, VP of vendor product management at Pax8, told CRN US. “With those three items, we wanted to extend our security suite even more and ensure that we’re offering the best solutions to our partners to do those things.”

She said partners wanted a comprehensive security platform, “and so the fact that it‘s an all-in-one solution was a great addition to our security stack that we already had.”

Todyl’s technology enables businesses to streamline their operations, mitigate their security risks and allows MSPs to have their security and networking all in one place. They help partners scale, and with 15 different security and networking solutions, MSPs will be able to take this to their clients and become more efficient, Merrifield said.

“Our partnership with Pax8 enables us to bring our all-in-one security and networking platform to MSPs around the globe, accelerating our mission and empowering partners to deliver leading capabilities to their small business and mid-market clients,” John Nellen, founder and CEO at Todyl, said in an email.

Todyl focuses on security, prevention and detection and response and includes six modules–SASE (secure access service edge), SIEM (security information and event management), MXDR (managed extended detection and response), EDR and NGAV (endpoint detection and response and next generations anti-virus), GRC (governance, risk and compliance) and LZT (LAN zerotrust).

The platform is multi-tenant with a single-pane-of-glass to implement, monitor and manage and offers flexible licensing to allow businesses to optimize the modules. Every module is also optimized for interoperability.

“Todyl helps MSPs differentiate and command premium MRR with our unique all-in-one networking and security platform that is faster to deploy, easier to configure, and highly scalable,” Darrin Swan, Todyl channel chief, said in an email. “With Todyl, MSPs can accelerate and strengthen their security services offerings, helping to meet and exceed overall business growth objectives.”

