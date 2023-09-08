Paypal Australia taken to court over alleged unfair SMB contracts

By on
Paypal Australia taken to court over alleged unfair SMB contracts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has taken Paypal Australia to court over an alleged unfair contract term with small businesses.

ASIC said the term in question gives PayPal business account holders 60 days to notify the payments company of any errors or discrepancies in fees that PayPal has charged them, or else accept those fees as accurate.

The regulator said the term is unfair because the effect of the term is to allow Paypal to retain fees it has overcharged or wrongly charged if the small business does not notify PayPal of the error within 60 days of the fee appearing in its account statement.

“ASIC has commenced this action to protect the interests of small businesses,” ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

“We allege this term is unfair because it allows PayPal to escape the consequences of its own errors in overcharging small businesses, and places additional burdens on small businesses to detect and correct charging errors.”

ASIC added the term is also unfair within the meaning of s12BG of the ASIC Act, alleging that the term causes a significant imbalance in the parties’ rights and obligations under the contract; is not reasonably necessary to protect PayPal’s legitimate interests, and would cause detriment to PayPal business account holders if the term were relied on.

The regulator is seeking declarations that the term is made void, and is also seeking injunctions and corrective orders to Paypal Australia.

The contract term appears in PayPal’s User Agreement, one of the documents that form the contract between the company and its Australian business account holders.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asic australian securities and investments commission finance paypal sarah court

Partner Content

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!
Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?