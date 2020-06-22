Payroll vendor Ceridian seeking Aussie partners as it chases growth

Human capital management (HCM) vendor Ceridian is seeking to grow its Australian channel partner ecosystem as the company pursues growth in the region.

Ceridian is the vendor behind Dayforce, a cloud-based platform combining HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management in a single application.

This comes after the company acquired Singapore-based HCM service provider Excelity Global in May, establishing its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, and its acquisition of Australian enterprise workforce management vendor RITEQ in September 2019.

Ceridian ANZ executive director Stephen Moore told CRN that growing the channel partner ecosystem is a global strategic priority for the company after operating as a mostly direct organisation since its conception.

“We’ve realised that at the pace that we’re growing, [a direct approach] can’t scale internally as fast as we would like, and more importantly, as fast as our customers would like,” Moore said.

“So it's really important for us to build out a trusted partner ecosystem.”

Moore said Ceridian already has a few partners that augment its consulting business but is also putting together global arrangements with some major system integrators.

Some of the local customers include supermarket chain Harris Farm Markets, Optus, jeweler Michael Hill, Yum! Brands, Rockpool restaurants and more, as well as clients that have highly flexible and volatile workforces like hospitality. The onset of COVID-19 also saw customers from new industries like transport and logistics.

“Ironically, although COVID-19 represented a threat to our business it's actually been the opposite,” Moore said. “It's been an enabler of discussions with other industries as they're surging and they need to be flexible with their employees because they're not certain about whether this surge will last or for how long.”