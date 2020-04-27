PC Case Gear admits to shorting casual workers

Melbourne PC part supplier PC Case Gear has admitted to underpaying casual workers for at least seven years in an email sent to staff and seen by CRN.

The email was sent in December 2019 to current and former employees.

"PCCG has recently been undertaking an audit of its payroll. In the process of conducting this audit PCCG has identified that the rates paid to casual employees have been miscalculated,” the email read.

“This has led to a mix of underpayments and over payments, and we sincerely apologise to all former staff who are impacted.”

“PCCG already outsources its payroll to its external accountants but the modern awards are complicated which has led to this error.”

“To fix this as quickly as possible, PCCG and its external accountants have conducted a review and identified the back pay due to PCCG’s former casual employees."

CRN understands PC Case Gear uses ALM Williams Partners as its external accountants.

One person familiar with the matter - and wished to remain anonymous - told CRN the amount of underpayments were more than over payments, with one individual owed approximately $17,000.

CRN contacted PC Case Gear for comment but the company had not responded at time of publication.