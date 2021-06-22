PC hardware vendor NZXT recalls some H1 cases

PC cases, components and accessories vendor NZXT is recalling some of its H1 PC cases over potential overheating issues.

The company’s Australian subsidiary posted an advisory on the ACCC’s product safety site recalling its H1 computer cases fitted with a PCIe riser assembly.

“Due to the circuit board's design, the metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the frame can cause a short in the printed circuit board and this may overheat and catch fire,” the advisory read.

“If the circuit board overheats and catches on fire there is a risk of serious injury or death.”

Customers are instructed to immediately disconnect the case from the power supply and stop using the computer cases before contacting NZXT Australia. Affected customers can get either a replacement or a repair.

The cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom.

The models affected are CA-H16WR-W1 (matte white) and CA-H16WR-B1 (matte black), and serial number ranges of 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361 and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285. These numbers can be found on the bottom of the cases.

The advisory also listed the retailers that carried the case: