PCCW Global's Console Connect now at Macquarie Data Centres

By on
PCCW Global's Console Connect now at Macquarie Data Centres
Macquarie Data Centres campus

Infrastructure provider Macquarie Data Centres said it has signed a deal with Console Connect to establish a point of presence at the Macquarie Park facility in Sydney, bringing network-as-a-service for its customers.

Macquarie said its campus is Console Connect's fourth point of presence in Sydney, linking to the provider's large multi protocol label switching (MPLS) and Tier 1 global IP networks.

The software defined interconnect technology allow customers to easily add network edge locations by simply pointing and clicking.

Customers can set up private connections to clouds, hyperscalers and SaaS platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Salesforce, IBM, Microsoft Azure, Tencent Cloud and Anexia for example.

Console Connect offers a connectivity solution called CloudRouter that can dynamically direct to and between differnet cloud platforms.

Macquarie said that through a single access port at its campus, customers can access the full range of Console Connect services which includes on-demand metro, regional and international Layer 2 connections, reaching over 900 data centres worldwide, with more than 200 locations in the Asia-Pacific.

A remote peering, or direct interconnection between networks at Internet exchanges, service is also available, along with Internet on-demand.

Console Connect is owned by Hong Kong network backbone operator PCCW Global, which was in Telstra International's crosshairs in 2021, as a merger of the two was being considered.

Apart from Macquarie Park, Console Connect has PoPs in several other data centres around the country, in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

It competes against offerings such as the Equinix Fabric, and Megaport Virtual Edge.

Macquarie Data Centres is part of the ASX-listed Macquarie Technology Group, which earlier this month announced it would rename itself.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
console connect macquarie data centres networking pccw global

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year
Disties, M&A and marketing experts, vendors prep for Pipeline

Disties, M&A and marketing experts, vendors prep for Pipeline
3CX hack due to prior supply chain compromise

3CX hack due to prior supply chain compromise

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?