PCCW Global's Console Connect now at Macquarie Data Centres

Infrastructure provider Macquarie Data Centres said it has signed a deal with Console Connect to establish a point of presence at the Macquarie Park facility in Sydney, bringing network-as-a-service for its customers.

Macquarie said its campus is Console Connect's fourth point of presence in Sydney, linking to the provider's large multi protocol label switching (MPLS) and Tier 1 global IP networks.

The software defined interconnect technology allow customers to easily add network edge locations by simply pointing and clicking.

Customers can set up private connections to clouds, hyperscalers and SaaS platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Salesforce, IBM, Microsoft Azure, Tencent Cloud and Anexia for example.

Console Connect offers a connectivity solution called CloudRouter that can dynamically direct to and between differnet cloud platforms.

Macquarie said that through a single access port at its campus, customers can access the full range of Console Connect services which includes on-demand metro, regional and international Layer 2 connections, reaching over 900 data centres worldwide, with more than 200 locations in the Asia-Pacific.

A remote peering, or direct interconnection between networks at Internet exchanges, service is also available, along with Internet on-demand.

Console Connect is owned by Hong Kong network backbone operator PCCW Global, which was in Telstra International's crosshairs in 2021, as a merger of the two was being considered.

Apart from Macquarie Park, Console Connect has PoPs in several other data centres around the country, in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

It competes against offerings such as the Equinix Fabric, and Megaport Virtual Edge.

Macquarie Data Centres is part of the ASX-listed Macquarie Technology Group, which earlier this month announced it would rename itself.