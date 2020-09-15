Perth-based colocation provider Pier DC acquired by Singapore's DC Alliance

Perth-based colocation provider Pier DC has been acquired by Singapore-based DC Alliance.

The deal involves Pier’s 8 megawatt, 2,200 square metre facility, which is an Uptime Institute Tier III data centre. Pier is also a GovNext-ICT programme approved member

The acquisition is DC Alliance’s first investment into Australia, choosing Pier for its proximity to new high-speed, high capacity undersea data cables linked to Asia.

DC Alliance said it planned to invest in Pier’s facility to “fully maximise” its potential, including increasing data centre capacity and the introduction of a business continuity space.

DC Alliance general manager Albert Wong said, “This is a significant milestone for us and is proof that Western Australia is fast catching up as a digital interface between Australia and the rest of Asia.”

“We are here to secure the future of Pier DC while at the same time to build our capacity in order to meet demand, which we project to be substantial in the years ahead.”

Wong added that being both the owner and operator allows DC Alliance to be more innovative, personal and flexible with its offerings.

“We also have an extremely strong engineering team in-house, which actually were the people who designed and built Pier DC. Thus, we are confident of resuming full management and operational control without any disruption.”