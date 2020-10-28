Perth-based IT services provider Sateva acquired by Aussie ISV K2Fly

ASX-listed software services company K2Fly has acquired Perth-based IT services and consulting company Sateva for $4 million in cash and stock.

Sateva specialises in software solutions and IT consulting services like software development for the mining, resources and rail industries. Some of its clients include Rio Tinto Iron Ore, Roy Hill and Fortescue Metals Group.

K2Fly, which also works alongside the mining and resources sector, said the acquisition would strengthen the company’s technical assurance software offering.

Sativa founder and current managing director Mark Forster will join K2Fly’s executive team as chief development officer.

K2Fly chief executive Brian Miller said, “We are constantly looking for complementary software solutions that can further improve and extend our customer experience.”

“Sateva and our new Block Model Management capabilities will be a game changer in the mining industry and beyond, as we use modern technologies to dramatically improve what is increasingly a big data management and governance problem for the resources industry.”