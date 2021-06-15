Perth-based Velrada SaaS platform selected to support G7 meeting in the UK

By on
Perth-based Velrada SaaS platform selected to support G7 meeting in the UK

Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada has been tapped to run resourcing and logistics for the upcoming G7 meeting in the United Kingdom.

The company was selected for its PowerRoster platform, built using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and PowerApp Cloud. 

It includes digital management tools for resource management and rostering requirements.

“I am immensely proud that Velrada’s PowerRoster platform was selected to be the G7’s prime logistics information source," Velrada managing director Saul Sabath said. 

The G7 meeting will be held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall and will be attended by leaders from across the Group of Seven countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as their support staff.

“We have been working closely with representatives of Microsoft and British Policing agencies to tune PowerRoster’s features to meet the logistics needs of managing large planned or emergency response events,” Velrada global product director Dominic Nolan said. 

“We presented PowerRoster to a number of government agencies last year with Microsoft, and we have a strong list of prospects in the US and Europe in the Policing events sector, major Health clients, and our key focus market in global FM.”

The company explained that its PowerRoster is the first product launched through its Level19 initiative, which sees private investors teaming with Velrada to develop SaaS solutions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
services velrada

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Most Read Articles

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support
WWDC 2021: Apple&#8217;s biggest updates in iOS 15

WWDC 2021: Apple’s biggest updates in iOS 15
Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent

Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent
FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?