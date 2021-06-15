Perth-based Velrada SaaS platform selected to support G7 meeting in the UK

Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada has been tapped to run resourcing and logistics for the upcoming G7 meeting in the United Kingdom.

The company was selected for its PowerRoster platform, built using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and PowerApp Cloud.

It includes digital management tools for resource management and rostering requirements.

“I am immensely proud that Velrada’s PowerRoster platform was selected to be the G7’s prime logistics information source," Velrada managing director Saul Sabath said.

The G7 meeting will be held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall and will be attended by leaders from across the Group of Seven countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as their support staff.

“We have been working closely with representatives of Microsoft and British Policing agencies to tune PowerRoster’s features to meet the logistics needs of managing large planned or emergency response events,” Velrada global product director Dominic Nolan said.

“We presented PowerRoster to a number of government agencies last year with Microsoft, and we have a strong list of prospects in the US and Europe in the Policing events sector, major Health clients, and our key focus market in global FM.”

The company explained that its PowerRoster is the first product launched through its Level19 initiative, which sees private investors teaming with Velrada to develop SaaS solutions.