Perth ISV InteliCare wins new NDIS contract

Perth-based healthcare ISV InteliCare has won a contract to supply assistive living technology to National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) clients at St John of God Accord facilities in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

The healthcare provider runs 20 hospitals and 39 other healthcare facilities across the three states.

Intelicare said in a statement that its technology uses in-home sensors and artificial intelligence to enable personalised services, privacy maintenance and increased independence for those living with a disability.

Under the contract, Intelicare's will roll out its technology to a small proportion of St John of God Accord facilities in Australia. The company said the tech will be deployed in up to 10 new

homes, 35 existing dwellings and two respite homes which St John of God Accord currently operates.

“Our requirements revolved around a very generic set of capabilities as we don’t yet know

who will move in and what their needs are,” said Lisa Evans, St John of God Accord CEO.

“InteliCare demonstrated their system to meet the broadest range of capabilities and

configurations. This is critical for us to give our caregivers the best technology to deliver

person-centred care and our clients the greatest possible independence.”

Technology such as motion, fall and shower sensors, panic buttons, and health metrics can

be integrated as well as AI processed data to give carers a guide on patient needs.

Jason Waller, CEO of InteliCare said, “We are thrilled to be working with such an esteemed

organisation as St John of God Health Care. This win reflects the time and effort we have

invested in developing an open-architecture platform and highly adaptable dashboard, that

can meet the pace of rapidly advancing sensor technology.”

The deal was a direct transaction between InteliCare and St John of God Accord. The company does not currently work with channel partners in Australia.