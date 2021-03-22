Perth IT provider picks up WA Multicultural Business Award

The 2021 Western Australia Multicultural Business Award was won by Perth headquartered IT services provider Illuminance Solutions.

The awards acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Western Australians who have accomplished outstanding work in advancing multiculturalism.

“We are humbled and thankful to receive this award which recognises our efforts in fostering an inclusive work environment and creating opportunities for our state’s migrants,” chief executive Nilesh Makwana said.

“This award is dedicated to the Illuminance team which represents various skill diversities and abilities including 24 nationalities in a team of 30 in total that includes 14 women, people with disabilities, an age group ranging from 19 to 64, and a team speaking 34 languages.

“We understand our team members may have to communicate with their family members during office hours as their families may be based in different time zones, so we provided a room for those that need to make private phone calls in their own language. There is also a space available for those that wish to conduct faith-related activities.”

During the awards ceremony, Makwana took the opportunity to call on other Western Australian organisations to become more inclusive.

“WA has made great strides in cultural awareness and inclusivity and government initiatives have played a big role in assisting migrants to contribute to their communities, such as the Kaleidoscope Initiative - but more still needs to be done in the private sector.

“People with disability and from diverse backgrounds bring valuable skills, experience and insight and are an integral part of a diverse and inclusive workforce that businesses should be aiming for.”

This year, Illuminance helped launch a free program that teaches people with disabilities drone flying skills and offers a free cybersecurity literacy course for senior citizens.

“Illuminance Solutions ‘lead by example’ and their ethos resonates beyond the office and into the community, providing opportunities for people from CaLD [culturally and linguistically diverse] backgrounds to flourish professionally,” stated the WA OMI 2021 awards page.

The Western Australian Multicultural Awards is administered by the Office of Multicultural Interests (OMI) and is the premier event of Harmony Week. Harmony Week runs from 15 – 21 March every year and encourages everyone to experience, explore and appreciate WA's wealth of cultural, religious, linguistic and ethnic diversity

Illuminance is a Microsoft Gold partner that also won the 2019 social impact partner of the year award.

Founded in 2012, the company is styled as a Tech for Social Impact ICT consultant and advisory and has offices in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in addition to its Perth HQ.