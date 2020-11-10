Perth managed cloud, colocation provider DC Two debuts on the ASX

Data centre operator and managed cloud provider DC Two is set to debut on the Australian Securities Exchange following a $5 million initial public offering.

Based in Perth, DC Two provides managed cloud services for 300 businesses across Western Australia and the Northern Territory through its more than 40 resellers. The services are delivered from its own physical data centres in Perth and Darwin.

The company said it would use the proceeds of the IPO to grow its cloud services offering — along with its channel partner and customer base — outside of its current presence, including an upcoming facility in Victoria. There are also plans to eventually expand into New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania.

DC Two also plans to become WA’s first fully integrated Tier 3 data centre from new and larger premises in Perth’s Bibra Lake suburb.

The company will also release its DC Soft line of data centre and cloud management software products to the cloud hosting market for the first time. The software includes a customer portal and software asset management, which automates licence reporting in cloud and data centre environments. DC Two said the solution brought automation capabilities and other improvements on the Microsoft Services Providers Licence Agreement (SPLA) and Cloud Service Provider (CSP) markets.

Another offering to be launched is DC Modular, which the company said was Australia’s first “behind the meter” regional ultra-high density data centre with its modular data centre products and solutions.

“This is a very exciting time in the development and growth of both DC Two and the Australian data centre and cloud markets. Subject to obtaining the respective accreditations, we anticipate being the only cloud provider in WA with our own Uptime Institute accredited Tier 3 data centre and ISO 27001 ISMS accredited cloud platform,” DC Two managing director Justin Thomas said.