Perth MSP 4Logic acquired by global IT services firm New Era Technology

By on
Perth MSP 4Logic acquired by global IT services firm New Era Technology

The Australian operations of US-headquartered New Era Technology has acquired Perth-based managed services provider 4Logic for an undisclosed sum.

4Logic is New Era’s fourth Australian acquisition since 2020, during which time it has bought Vintek, AUS IT and OAS Technology. All three companies have since rebranded to New Era, and 4Logic will follow suit over the following months.

4Logic announced the move on its web site, revealing its plans for brand changes as part of the acquisition. “Our evolution to New Era supports and strengthens our ability to deliver robust and holistic solutions and services to our customers,” the announcement states.

“The acquisition will create more career opportunities for our fantastic team and help us attract more talent in the future. Building a strong and talented team will only increase our collective ability to support you, our customers.”

4Logic said customers should expect to continue working with the existing team, with directors James Nowill, Sam Kendall and Richard Plummer staying on in leadership roles.

“Throughout this transition we want to assure you that we are the same people you are accustomed to working with, supported by an even broader range of technologies, services and resources,” the announcement read.

“By drawing on the skills within 4Logic and across New Era and their partnerships, we’re excited for what the future will bring.”

4Logic specialises in managed services, IT consulting and systems integration services across a range of industries like government, education, financial services and more. Its vendor partners include Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, AWS and more.

In 2020, New Era acquired Adelaide-based IT consultancy Vintek Group, which comprised Vintek and sibling firms data centre and cloud hosting provider Intervolve and wholesale cloud services provider CloudCentral. The company also acquired Brisbane-based AUS IT in 2021 and Newcastle-based OAS Technology earlier this year.

New Era, which also has presences in the United Kingdom and the United States, currently has 500 staff across 13 offices across Australia and New Zealand. Its vendor partners include Cisco, Aruba, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto and more.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
4logic james nowill new era technology richard plummer sam kendall services

Partner Content

Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won&#8217;t retain it

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?