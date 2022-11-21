Perth MSP 4Logic acquired by global IT services firm New Era Technology

The Australian operations of US-headquartered New Era Technology has acquired Perth-based managed services provider 4Logic for an undisclosed sum.

4Logic is New Era’s fourth Australian acquisition since 2020, during which time it has bought Vintek, AUS IT and OAS Technology. All three companies have since rebranded to New Era, and 4Logic will follow suit over the following months.

4Logic announced the move on its web site, revealing its plans for brand changes as part of the acquisition. “Our evolution to New Era supports and strengthens our ability to deliver robust and holistic solutions and services to our customers,” the announcement states.

“The acquisition will create more career opportunities for our fantastic team and help us attract more talent in the future. Building a strong and talented team will only increase our collective ability to support you, our customers.”

4Logic said customers should expect to continue working with the existing team, with directors James Nowill, Sam Kendall and Richard Plummer staying on in leadership roles.

“Throughout this transition we want to assure you that we are the same people you are accustomed to working with, supported by an even broader range of technologies, services and resources,” the announcement read.

“By drawing on the skills within 4Logic and across New Era and their partnerships, we’re excited for what the future will bring.”

4Logic specialises in managed services, IT consulting and systems integration services across a range of industries like government, education, financial services and more. Its vendor partners include Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, AWS and more.

In 2020, New Era acquired Adelaide-based IT consultancy Vintek Group, which comprised Vintek and sibling firms data centre and cloud hosting provider Intervolve and wholesale cloud services provider CloudCentral. The company also acquired Brisbane-based AUS IT in 2021 and Newcastle-based OAS Technology earlier this year.

New Era, which also has presences in the United Kingdom and the United States, currently has 500 staff across 13 offices across Australia and New Zealand. Its vendor partners include Cisco, Aruba, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto and more.