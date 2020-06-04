Perth MSP Novata Solutions sings as sponsor of Aussie Formula 3 driver Calan Williams

Perth-based managed services provider Novata Solutions has signed up as a sponsor of Australian Formula 3 driver Calan Williams.

The partnership aims to help both parties grow their presence both within Australia and globally as Williams takes part in professional races across the world.

Novata Solutions managing director Rinaldo De Paolis said, “We are proud to be sponsoring West Australian Calan Williams on his journey to F1.”

As part of the sponsorship, Novata will also develop a new website for Calan Williams Racing.

Also based in Western Australia, Williams is a driver for Jenzer Motorsport for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship, which starts later this year.

Other sponsors include Edith Cowan University, Grand Toyota Wangara and a number of Western Australia businesses of varying sizes.

“I am very excited to announce a brand new sponsorship partnership with Novata Solutions, an ICT provider of innovative enterprise business solutions to improve the productivity, processes and efficiencies of an organisation,” Williams said in a statement.

“Thank you to all the team at Novata Solutions and looking forward to the exciting times ahead.”