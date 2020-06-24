Perth Proofpoint, Ingram Micro partner wins engineering firm deal

By on
Ingram Micro is giving a shout-out to Perth-based cybersecurity and compliance company ESN Group for winning a key Proofpoint deal.

Notably, Ingram said ESN earned a sale of Proofpoint to engineering firm DRA Global, also headquartered in Perth.

DRA signed a multi-year contract through ESN for email gateway filtering and advanced threat detection systems to support their global operations. 

DRA Global group IT executive Martin Coetsee said: “Proofpoint Security and Compliance Suite for Office 365 gives us valuable control and insight into message delivery. ESN Group and Proofpoint’s support teams know their stuff, and the solution was expedited and implemented with no disruption to the business.”

ESN Group managing director Bodie Woolcott said Proofpoint and Ingram's partnership, which was expanded last year, made it easy to transact the deal. 

Ingram Micro APAC director of cloud services Lee Welch congratulated ESN Group on the customer win. 

“This exciting new partnership is a testament to the value of Proofpoint’s unique offering, and ESN Group’s ability to assess and deploy the most appropriate and advanced solutions for their clients,” he said.

