Perth reseller first in Australia certified for LogRhythm training

Perth-headquartered cybersecurity reseller Seamless Intelligence has been appointed as the first Australian Authorised Training Centre for SIEM platform vendor LogRhythm.

The agreement means that Seamless Intelligence can train customers on LogRhythm’s platform, as well as being able to sell its own training services.

It will provide training services enhanced through continuity of service, tailored offerings, time zone alignment and virtual or in-person training options.

A LogRhythm partner since 2017, Seamless has seen success with organisations of various sizes, across verticals with the vendor’s solutions.

Seamless Intelligencemanaging director Chris Bolan said, “As a long-time partner and advocate for LogRhythm, we are extremely excited to expand our relationship in terms of training to enable LogRhythm customers and partners on the LogRhythm platform as well as new products such as LogRhythm’s MistNet NDR. Being LogRhythm’s first authorised training centre in Australia is the icing on the cake.”

LogRhythm’s training programs provide product training for security administrators and analysts to build knowledge and expertise of its products.

Seamless Intelligence now has a Certified LogRhythm Instructor who participated in a certification program that included LogRhythm’s Admin and Analyst Training, and Train the Trainer program.

LogRhythm Asia Pacific vice president Simon Howe said, “Both private and public sector organisations of all sizes face a two-fold challenge in that just as cyber threats are growing, there is an increasing shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals to defend against those threats. Indeed, we now see consistent reports about the shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and the trend isn’t getting any better.

“As a result, we are thrilled to now have the additional support in Australia with Seamless Intelligence who have proven to be exceptionally talented and professional and will ensure that our customers can be best upskilled to ensure that they are benefitting from the award-winning LogRhythm platform feature functionality in support of their employee and supply chain security as well as overall business continuity.”