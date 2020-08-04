Perth reseller Magia Solutions hires ex-Oracle Consulting exec

Perth-based Magia Solutions has hired former Oracle ANZ executive Anita Parer as its chief customer officer.

Parer was brought in following Magia’s strong 2020 financial year, with the intention of managing the company’s customer success, marketing and sales. She is based in Magia’s Melbourne offices.

Speaking on her appointment, Parer said, “Magia has a great consultant base of 80-plus product and industry experts and the ability to deliver and support a broad range of public and private sector industries, which can be a real game changer for Oracle clients.”

“I see great potential to enable clients to drive connected experiences to their customers and consumers and enable them to punch above the line in this experience economy. Magia Solutions is best placed to support organisations on their journey to lead from the front.”

Parer was director of consulting at Oracle ANZ’s Marketing Cloud business, a role she held from 2016. She managed business development, pipeline management and consulting go-to-market strategy at the time.

Prior to joining Oracle, Parer also worked at Teradata, SMS Management and Technology, ANZ Bank, Accenture and more.

Magia Solutions chief executive Surend Dayal said, “In the experience economy, particularly post Covid, it makes absolute sense to combine CX and Marketing capabilities.”

“Anita is a proven performer both in her time before and with Oracle. She brings a genuine focus on the customer (and their customers) which will help our customers and our business enormously.”