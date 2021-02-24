Perth SAP partner DyFlex Solutions teams up with LTI to deploy customised ERPs

Perth-based IT consultancy and SAP partner DyFlex Solutions has teamed up with global consultancy LTI to deliver customised Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

The solutions are specifically targeted to engineering, construction and operations (EC&O) customers, and are designed to be implemented quickly and cost effectively.

"Today's EC&O market is competitive, and businesses need enterprise-wide solutions that not only optimise operations but also provide rapid visibility and transparency of all aspects of their project portfolio," DyFlex Solutions managing director Peter Lander said.

"Tighter margins and cashflow pressures, combined with project risk and skilled labour shortages, require accurate levels of planning and forecasting like we've never seen before.

“LTI's technology combined with DyFlex Solutions' many years of experience working with organisations focused on projects and assets is a perfect combination that presents great value to the EC&O sector."

The partnership aims to relieve some pressure off EC&O companies facing skilled labour shortages, tight margins and uneven cash flow by making operations more efficient with the ERPs they will deploy.

LTI chief business officer for emerging markets Deepak Khosla said the company is “excited” to partner with DyFlex Solutions to deliver digital transformation programs for their joint EC&O customers and support their digital transformation journey.

“DyFlex has consistently delivered high-quality outcomes, and we see them as the perfect partner in Australia. LTI derives deep expertise in the EC&O sector from its long-standing history and relationship with the L&T Group,” Khosla said.

“DyFlex and LTI will together solve complex industry challenges by combining industry expertise and digital capabilities with a strong SAP partnership."