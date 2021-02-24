Perth SAP partner DyFlex Solutions teams up with LTI to deploy customised ERPs

By on
Perth SAP partner DyFlex Solutions teams up with LTI to deploy customised ERPs

Perth-based IT consultancy and SAP partner DyFlex Solutions has teamed up with global consultancy LTI to deliver customised Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

The solutions are specifically targeted to engineering, construction and operations (EC&O) customers, and are designed to be implemented quickly and cost effectively.

"Today's EC&O market is competitive, and businesses need enterprise-wide solutions that not only optimise operations but also provide rapid visibility and transparency of all aspects of their project portfolio," DyFlex Solutions managing director Peter Lander said.

"Tighter margins and cashflow pressures, combined with project risk and skilled labour shortages, require accurate levels of planning and forecasting like we've never seen before.

“LTI's technology combined with DyFlex Solutions' many years of experience working with organisations focused on projects and assets is a perfect combination that presents great value to the EC&O sector."

The partnership aims to relieve some pressure off EC&O companies facing skilled labour shortages, tight margins and uneven cash flow by making operations more efficient with the ERPs they will deploy.

LTI chief business officer for emerging markets Deepak Khosla said the company is “excited” to partner with DyFlex Solutions to deliver digital transformation programs for their joint EC&O customers and support their digital transformation journey.

“DyFlex has consistently delivered high-quality outcomes, and we see them as the perfect partner in Australia. LTI derives deep expertise in the EC&O sector from its long-standing history and relationship with the L&T Group,” Khosla said.

“DyFlex and LTI will together solve complex industry challenges by combining industry expertise and digital capabilities with a strong SAP partnership."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dyflex solutions lti services

Partner Content

EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation

Most Read Articles

Oracle names new exec to lead government push

Oracle names new exec to lead government push
Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021

Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021
New tool launched to address Aussie security skills

New tool launched to address Aussie security skills
Databricks launches on Google Cloud

Databricks launches on Google Cloud
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?