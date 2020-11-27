Perth software startup ActivePort targeting IPO following SD-WAN launch

Australian software startup ActivePort has announced plans to get listed on the Australian Securities Exchange following the launch of its SD-WAN offering.

Based in Perth, ActivePort develops network automation and dynamic provisioning software for telcos, enterprises and MSPs, providing a single pane of glass view to manage cloud, network and systems.

The company has engaged with Bridge Street Capital Partners as its lead manager for both the pre-IPO capital raising and the IPO scheduled for next year.

“[ActivePort] is an exciting company with great people and a set of unique technology
products that will improve how enterprises connect to the cloud,” Bridge Street executive director Alex Sundich said.

“ActivePort has a strong and growing revenue base, with a great deal of interest from customers in Australia, South America, South East Asia, India and Africa. We expect ActivePort to be one of the most exciting IPOs in 2021!”

The company recently launched SD-WAN capability and plans to market the product as a lower-priced alternative for its support for generic hardware.

ActivePort chief technology officer Mark Middleton said, “Bigger and expensive is not always better, in fact, this is one of the biggest myths around and one that is more about the needs of the vendors instead of what the customers want.”

“Our software orchestration and SD-WAN is designed to make the adoption of technology easy for businesses: Offering choice, reduced costs, safety, simplicity and speed to activate wherever, whenever.”

Some of its channel partners in Australia include all the NBN retail service providers — including major players like Telstra, Optus and TPG — as well as managed services providers like Ethan Group, Melbourne-based Platformer, Brisbane’s Centra and Sydney-based Starboard IT.

Hobart-based TasmaNet meanwhile is in the process of installing ActivePort ready for go-live, with three more to follow.

ActivePort also has a US presence through sister company Radian Arc, who also acts as a channel partner for global telco providers.

