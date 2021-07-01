Perth web accessibility specialist Web Key IT acquired by Canada-based AbleDocs

Perth-based web accessibility services provider Web Key IT has been acquired by document software vendor AbleDocs for an undisclosed sum.

The deal establishes AbleDocs’ presence in Australia and helps expand its global presence further.

Web Key IT assists organisations to ensure access to their digital resources meets the internationally recognised (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) WCAG standard.

Its services include accessibility consulting, technical assessment, user testing, auditing and accreditation, training, remedial assistance, and remediation services for existing web-based documents. It is also a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

AbleDocs specialises in PDF accessibility solutions, offering a portal that allows users to upload documents directly to become compliant with all local and standard laws.

“The acquisition of Web Key IT represents a new chapter for both organizations to expand our world-class products and services offering globally,” AbleDocs president Adam Spencer said.

“To continue Vivienne’s commitment to excellence in web accessibility throughout Australia and the Pacific Rim is a great privilege.”

Web Key IT founder and director Vivienne Conway said, “We see the acquisition of Web Key IT by AbleDocs as a very positive step towards our goal of making the world more accessible.”

“Web Key IT will continue to enjoy a wonderful relationship with our customers. The services and support we offer will expand with a global management team. Our staff will continue to help our clients improve their digital accessibility, which now includes the AbleDocs suite.

“Adam and the AbleDocs team will both continue and expand the vision of Web Key IT and we are excited to be part of it.”