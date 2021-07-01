Perth web accessibility specialist Web Key IT acquired by Canada-based AbleDocs

By on
Perth web accessibility specialist Web Key IT acquired by Canada-based AbleDocs

Perth-based web accessibility services provider Web Key IT has been acquired by document software vendor AbleDocs for an undisclosed sum.

The deal establishes AbleDocs’ presence in Australia and helps expand its global presence further.

Web Key IT assists organisations to ensure access to their digital resources meets the internationally recognised (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) WCAG standard.

Its services include accessibility consulting, technical assessment, user testing, auditing and accreditation, training, remedial assistance, and remediation services for existing web-based documents. It is also a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

AbleDocs specialises in PDF accessibility solutions, offering a portal that allows users to upload documents directly to become compliant with all local and standard laws.

“The acquisition of Web Key IT represents a new chapter for both organizations to expand our world-class products and services offering globally,” AbleDocs president Adam Spencer said.

“To continue Vivienne’s commitment to excellence in web accessibility throughout Australia and the Pacific Rim is a great privilege.”

Web Key IT founder and director Vivienne Conway said, “We see the acquisition of Web Key IT by AbleDocs as a very positive step towards our goal of making the world more accessible.”

“Web Key IT will continue to enjoy a wonderful relationship with our customers. The services and support we offer will expand with a global management team. Our staff will continue to help our clients improve their digital accessibility, which now includes the AbleDocs suite.

“Adam and the AbleDocs team will both continue and expand the vision of Web Key IT and we are excited to be part of it.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
abledocs services software web key it

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11
Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds

Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?