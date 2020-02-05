Perth's Cerberus Technologies acquired by global SI Convergint Technologies

Perth-based systems integrator Cerberus Technologies has been acquired by global SI Convergint Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands Convergint’s presence into Perth, adding to its existing offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

Founded in 2004, Cerberus works with customers in Perth’s mining, local government, logistics and transportation markets. Some of its vendor partners include Cisco, Samsung, Genetec, Bosch and more.

Convergint chief executive Ken Lochiatto said Cerberus’ dedication to outstanding customer service was the main catalyst for its acquisition.

“Convergint has been steadily expanding our service capabilities in Asia Pacific since 2013,” Lochiatto said. “Our desire to directly meet the needs of our customers across the world has driven our growth in the Australian market, and this acquisition is an important step in servicing our customers with a presence in Western Australia.”

“We welcome the Cerberus Technologies team to the global Convergint family.”

The acquisition is Convergint’s second in Australia, acquiring Melbourne-based Integrators Australia in 2018. Convergint at the time said the deal gave it a physical location in Victoria and a glut of experienced new staff to service that market.

In addition to its moves in Australia, Convergint had been aggressively extending its global reach, both through organic growth and via the acquisition of 32 companies since 2014.

Cerberus director Daniel Collet said combining with Covergint “will provide many opportunities” for the company.

“Our shared values and beliefs will ensure we continue to be our customers’ best service provider and an employer of choice in the industry,” Collet said. “We are looking forward to together enhancing the growth and success of Convergint in the region.”