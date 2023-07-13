Perth's Cirrus Networks collaborates with Nvidia on HPC and AI

Perth's Cirrus Networks collaborates with Nvidia on HPC and AI
Nvidia Bluefield-3 DPU
NVIDIA

ASX listed Cirrus Networks has announced it is collaborating with United States graphics and artificial intelligence hardware vendor Nvidia, for the Australian resource sector.

By using Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) on Cirrus AI platforms, companies will be able to "unlock hidden insights from vast amounts of data, optimise operations, enhance safety measures, and drive sustainable growth," the Perth based company said.

Cirrus said the collaboration will monitor environmental impacts and promote sustainable practices focused on the Australian resources industry. 

AI will contribute to the environmental stewardship, with accelerated computing being seen by Cirrus Networks as the best way to reclaim power, achieve sustainability, and net zero.

Compared to central processing units (CPUs) for general purpose computing, GPUs deliver 42 times better energy efficiency on AI interference, Cirrus said.

The managed services provider will use Nvidia's Spectrium-X Ethernet networking platform that uses switches with 800 gigabit/s fabrics, and the vendor's BlueField-3 data processing units.

Cirrus Networks, which was a takeover target for Webcentral, has won multiple federal government and private business contracts.

These include the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Services Australia, Geoscience and Defence among other agencies.

