Perth's CMTG expands to Melbourne

Perth-headquartered IT support and services company CMTG has opened offices in Melbourne, to better collaborate with its clients in Victoria, the company said.

“We have had a consistent presence in Victoria for the past 15 years, but it was time to boost our service provisions and a fresh office was the perfect next step,” CMTG director Carl Filpo said.

The offices are located in Melbourne's Southbank district.

“Our people are our priority, so we wanted to make sure the new Southbank precinct provided a safe and healthy workplace as more staff are opting to move back into office-based work

environments," Filpo said.

CMTG said plans to further expand its private cloud presence into the East Coast market, as well as backup and disaster-recovery solutions, ensuring local clients have local, hands-on service.

“As the world becomes more cyber-aware and relies more on digital tools, having a local, dedicated IT partner is paramount for peace-of-mind,” Filpo said.

CMTG has also installed what it said is state-of-the-art technology to defend against cyber attacks.

The solution is delivered by IBM, and is new storage infrastructure with enterprise level security and resilience for CMTG's clients.

It includes backups that cannot be overwritten, altered or deleted, CMTG said.

Filpo said that with the rise in cyber threats facing businesses, organisations and

individuals around the world, it is vital to have market-leading technologies providing protection.

“It has never been more important to have the best tech hardware in the business securing your data and keeping your information private,” Filpo said.

“This is why CMTG prioritised introducing stronger and safer storage solutions for our clients, so they can be assured that their data and information is secure," he added.