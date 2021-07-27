Perth's DC Two nabs ISO 27001 certification

Perth-based data centre operator and managed cloud provider DC Two has been granted the coveted International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 27001:2013 Certification for its software, cloud platform and data centres.

ISO 27001:2013 is the most widely recognised international standard for security management systems including data security and is one of the most stringent international certifications.

DC Two managing director Justin Thomas said in a statement to shareholders that achieving the ISO 27001 certification was an important step in the company’s ongoing security efforts.

“It demonstrates we are employing world-best practice solutions which will enhance our ability to secure new enterprise opportunities, especially in sensitive, regulated and public sectors.”

The company said there were also multiple commercial benefits of implementing these security systems.

DC Two said it is in the process of completing the largely finished Bibra Lake facility and re-applying for Tier III accreditation, which will help secure government contracts, mid-market and enterprise customers requiring Tier III compliance, security and access accreditations.

The company said it is on track to become the Western Australian company with an Uptime Institute accredited Tier III data centre and ISO 27001 ISMS accredited cloud platform.

In November 2020 the company listed on the ASX following a $5.5 million initial public offering.