Perth's Diversus joins Rio Tinto IT panel

Perth-headquartered IT consultancy Diversus has won a contract to bid for the provision of IT services for mining giant Rio Tinto.

The three-year contract sees Diversus join Rio Tinto’s APAC West IT Vendor Ecosphere Consultancy Panel, which also includes a two-year extension option.

Diversus will bid for business intelligence and analytics, application services and general consultancy services against a number of other pre-qualified providers in the panel.

“We are privileged to be part of Rio Tinto’s APAC West IT Vendor Ecosphere Consultancy panel to provide high-quality technology and IT services,” Diversus director Dien Tang said in a prepared statement.

“Diversus have a strong commitment to supporting local businesses and community initiatives and it’s great to see global leaders like Rio Tinto acknowledge and support local WA businesses and talent. It’s an exciting time for Rio Tinto and we’re proud to be partnering with them on this journey.”

In November 2019, Rio Tinto awarded publicly listed IT service providers Empired and Cirrus Networks places in the panel, allowing them to bid for IT infrastructure services. Both contracts are also for an initial three years, with options for two more years.