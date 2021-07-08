Perth's DyFlex Solutions develops ERP for renewable energy sector

Perth-based SAP partner DyFlex Solutions has developed a fully-integrated ERP platform designed for the renewable energy sector.

Based on SAP’s Business ByDesign, DyFlex Renewable Energy Solutions helps renewable energy companies manage their people, inventory, finances, suppliers, logistics and reporting from one connected and automated system.

"The future of energy is clean and Australia has the opportunity to lead the world – all while delivering a sustainable economic boom and creating local jobs," says DyFlex Managing Director Peter Lander.

"This is why we have developed software specifically designed to support businesses within the renewables industry. We are doing our part to drive a fast-growing industry that will deliver jobs and strong economic growth for Australia."

DyFlex added functionality to SAP Business ByDesign to address operational complexities for businesses within the renewable energy space, like managing remote, contract workers, complex supply chains and multi-company requirements.

The company said it had long been a supplier for Australia’s natural resources sector, and is leveraging that expertise to help the booming sector to help deal with their biggest challenges.

“Unlike other industry transitions such as automotive manufacturing and steel smelting, which saw many jobs move offshore, the transition to renewable energy can actually create jobs in Australia,” Lander said.