Perth's DyFlex Solutions develops ERP for renewable energy sector

By on
Perth's DyFlex Solutions develops ERP for renewable energy sector

Perth-based SAP partner DyFlex Solutions has developed a fully-integrated ERP platform designed for the renewable energy sector.

Based on SAP’s Business ByDesign, DyFlex Renewable Energy Solutions helps renewable energy companies manage their people, inventory, finances, suppliers, logistics and reporting from one connected and automated system.

"The future of energy is clean and Australia has the opportunity to lead the world – all while delivering a sustainable economic boom and creating local jobs," says DyFlex Managing Director Peter Lander.

"This is why we have developed software specifically designed to support businesses within the renewables industry. We are doing our part to drive a fast-growing industry that will deliver jobs and strong economic growth for Australia."

DyFlex added functionality to SAP Business ByDesign to address operational complexities for businesses within the renewable energy space, like managing remote, contract workers, complex supply chains and multi-company requirements.

The company said it had long been a supplier for Australia’s natural resources sector, and is leveraging that expertise to help the booming sector to help deal with their biggest challenges.

“Unlike other industry transitions such as automotive manufacturing and steel smelting, which saw many jobs move offshore, the transition to renewable energy can actually create jobs in Australia,” Lander said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dyflex solutions sap services software

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack
Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs

Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?