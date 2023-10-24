Perth's Fugro gets $5m from WA govt for space operations

By on
Perth's Fugro gets $5m from WA govt for space operations

The Western Australian government will provide a further A$5 million funding for geo-data company Fugro's Space Automation, AI and Robotics Control Complex (SpAARC) in Perth.

Roger Cook, the WA Premier, made the announcement at the opening of IPSEC 2023, Perth’s Indo-Pacific Space and Earth Conference (IPSEC 2023).

Fugro said he funding will be used to help strengthen existing partnerships while also developing a local pipeline of experts who will contribute to SpAARC’s world-class capabilities.

“WA Government is seizing the opportunity to transform WA into a global hub for space and technology hub that attracts the best and brightest talent, and accelerates the diversification of our economy," Premier Cook said.

"Leveraging WA’s high-tech robotics and remote operations sector, Fugro SpAARC will capitalise on our significant space infrastructure and capabilities to position WA as the Southern Hemisphere’s global hub for space operations and exploration," he added.

“Space has always been a hotbed of innovation in robotics, automation and harsh-environment operations," Fugro SpAARC director Sam Forbes said

"This additional support significantly improves our ability to lead in this dynamic field, while also furthering the unique remote and autonomous capabilities we’re working on at SpAARC and more widely within Fugro," Forbes said.

The announcement follows Fugro’s involvement in the WA Government supported AROSE consortium for first stage of the Trailblazer mission, delivered in partnership with the Australian Space Agency (ASA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
fugro spaarc space strategy

Partner Content

HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ
What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring

What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring
Okta didn&#8217;t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer

Okta didn’t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer
Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?