Perth's Illuminance Solutions deploys Microsoft-based AvantCare platform to Royal Society for the Blind

Perth managed services provider Illuminance Solutions has secured deployment of its Microsoft-based AvantCare platform to the Royal Society for the Blind (RSB).

RSB specialises in support services for the blind and vision-impaired in South Australia, supporting them with guide and assistance dogs, community services, employment services and overall health and wellness.

The organisation sought to replace its previous Salesforce-based systems, which were unable to meet its operational needs. Following an open tender, Illuminance was selected for its AvantCare offering.

Based on Dynamics 365, AvantCare is designed as an all-in-one software solution for care providers, combining administrative tasks like staff scheduling and rostering, donation management, client portal, payroll, HR and more.

The solution also ensures compliance with the government’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and aged care standards. RSB also had an existing Office 365 investment, and AvantCare was easy to integrate.

“AvantCare is a richly featured, but easy to use platform that helps reduce the administrative burden on the organisation so that it can focus its efforts on supporting clients,” Illuminance chief executive Nilesh Makwana said.

“Being based on Microsoft technologies ensures the resilience, performance and security that is critically important to caregiving organisations and also provides the foundations for ongoing innovation.”

AvantCare helped RSB manage its funding streams, which include Aged Care (CHSP), NDIS, Medicare and Fee for Service.

RSB lead occupational therapist Lauren Townsend said, “Implementing AvantCare into our clinical practice has provided the RSB service delivery staff with the opportunity to use a clean and integrated system that is intuitive, easy to use and has been adaptable to the differences between the different funding models we provide services under.”

“We have been able to modify the system to capture relevant reporting and information that is reflective of our needs as an organisation and continue to change as the needs of our clients and staff change over time.”

Following the deployment, Illuminance has continued working with RSB to ensure AvantCare is keeping up with compliance, as well as providing ongoing training, support and maintenance.

Makwana told CRN that AvantCare is constantly being built up and enhanced so customers like RSB also rely on ongoing improvements and collect data to improve the platform’s predictive analysis capability.