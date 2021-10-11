Perth's Lindentech acquires web design firm Spinoff Digital

Perth-based managed services provider Lindentech has acquired web design and marketing services company Spinoff Digital for an undisclosed sum.

Lindentech said the deal expands its service offering and also doubles its client base.

Spinoff Digital specialises in web, phone app and web app development services for customers in the real estate industry in Perth. It also offers data and analytics services, cloud consulting and digital transformation services.

Lindentech said it has common goals with Spinoff Digital of providing customer-centric experiences that help clients achieve their goals with technology. The deal also aims to enhance capacity and turn Lindentech into a one-stop shop for its customers.

“We are very excited to welcome our new clients to the Lindentech family,” Lindentech managing director Richard Thomson said.

“The acquisition of Spinoff Digital was a natural progression for us, as we host the majority of our clients’ websites and provide managed IT services to the real-estate industry. This development also presents great web marketing opportunities for our existing clients.”

Lindentech offers a range of services including IT support, cybersecurity, infrastructure and cloud, telco, hosted phone systems, hardware and software procurement, managed backup and domain and hosting services.

The company counts Microsoft and Amazon Web Services as some of its vendor partners, reselling Office 365, Teams, Sharepoint, Power BI and more.

Spinoff Digital was founded in 2003, starting with web development services from locally-based staff and supported by a dedicated programming house based in India, Spinoff Digital India. The company has since expanded its offerings to include artificial intelligence, predictive analysis and data visualisation services.

Some of its customers include Acton, Irving & Keenan Real Estate, Hub Residential, Passmore Real Estate, Scope Realty and more.