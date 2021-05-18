Perth’s micro data centre vendor Zella DC launches partner program

Perth-based micro data centre vendor Zella DC has launched a partner program to offer its channel partners flexibility, support and financial incentives.

The program will include new sales and support tools accessed through a partner portal that provides partners exclusive resources such as sales and marketing information, product information, opportunity registration form and more, the company said

“We're committed to driving growth and competitiveness through partners. With the launch of the Zella Partner Program, we've made it easier for businesses to grow and work alongside us. It ensures partners have the confidence, support and training they need when offering our products and solutions. It was my focus when joining Zella DC to improve partner rewards and profits. This program delivers,” said business development manager Peter Baker.

The program offers three tiers which are outlined in the partner program brochure.

‘Authorised’ partners just gain access to marketing materials, ‘Registered’ partners can earn “generous” commissions and benefit from the partner portal and sales support; becoming ‘Certified’ adds access to joint marketing, Zella’s showroom, sales and technical training and leads from the vendor.

“This custom-built, all-inclusive platform is updated with the latest information,” said co-founder and chief executive Angie Keeler.

"It enables partners to grow their technical competencies and integrate Zella DC products into their product offerings giving them more opportunities to grow their revenue and profitability."