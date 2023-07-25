Perth's Nexion to resell IBM ESG offerings and Watson AI

ASX listed Nexion Group has entered a new agreement with IBM to become a Silver Business Partner so it can resell some of the vendor’s software solutions.

The company will resell IBM’s artificial intelligence platform Watson and Sustainability Suite, incorporating asset management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

As part of the agreement, Nexion has forged an alliance with Canada-based Fuseforward Cloud Services.

The partnership is to source specialist skills required to accelerate adoption of the products and to promote IBM Software services in Australia under the Fuseforward Australia brand.

The ESG offering for data collection, analysis and reporting will be delivered using the IBM Envizi SaaS suite, while the asset monitoring, management, maintenance and optimisation will be delivered using IBM’s Maximo, MRO and TRIRIGA software solutions.

“Nexion values the close relationship developed with IBM over the past few years and this new addition to our relationship builds on that foundation," Nexion executive chairman and interim CEO Peter Christie said.

Delivering enterprise-scale software and related services opens new opportunities for Nexion to win larger projects with higher gross margins than our traditional infrastructure product suite delivers,” Christie added.

“Software for enterprise asset management is an area of expertise that’s highly sought after in Western Australia, given the concentration of large-scale mining and energy operations in our region," he said.

"IBM’s software is embedded in the operations of our largest asset operators, presenting an immediate opportunity for NEXION to engage in new projects, especially related to ESG,” Christie added.

Nexion said Watson and the new AI and machine learning offerings will be used for its planned bids for projects across Western Australia’s mining and energy sectors, using the technology to help customers optimise business operations.

ESG is also a new key focus for the company.

Nexion said it is responding to the growing demand by developing capability to deliver systems that gather, store, analyse and present the data necessary to help enterprises address ESG reporting requirements.