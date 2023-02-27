Perth's One Technology rebrands as Perigon One

Managed IT support service provider One Technology has rebranded as Perigon One, a move the company says will strengthen its position within the global market.

The name comes from the Latin word for a 360-degree angle, a perigon.

Managing director Jason Willison said the company has hand one goal over its more than 20 years of existence, to make life easier through technology.

He believes it was time to update the company's branding to communicate its vision to customers.

There will be no change to the company's offerings otherwise, Willison added.

Founded in January 2001 by Willison, One Technology/Perigon One is based in Perth, West Australia and also has offices in Melbourne and Queensland.

The company works with customers in the mining sector, and counts property developer Celsius Group as a client.