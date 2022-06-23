Perth's Pentanet launches Terragraph-based 'neXus' fixed wireless network

Perth-based telco Pentanet has launched its neXus intelligent mesh wireless network across the Perth metro area.

The ASX-listed telco said its network uses technology from Meta’s Terragraph technology to provide subscribers with multiple points of connection, removing traditional line of sight barriers and providing a mesh of connected premises to optimise connectivity.

The technology also uses mmWave to deliver gigabit-enabled connectivity through what it claims to be lower latency connections.

“It’s taken us a significant amount of time and engineering resources to develop the technology into a product that can be commercialised at scale. But we said we would, and here it is - Pentanet doing Pentanet things,” Pentanet managing director Stephen Cornish said.

“We believe the neXus technology will be disruptive to telecommunications and, after much research and deliberation, we have landed on an early adoption price point that we feel will also be disruptive and generate the growth in demand needed to support further expansion of existing coverage.”

Pentanet added it has also received some 11,000 registrations of interest, which it used to determine areas of demand and lay the foundation of scaling coverage density.

The service is now available in the Perth suburbs of Aveley, Ellenbrook, Osborne Park, Doubleview, Wangara, Pearsall, Nollamara, Yokine, Canning Vale, Padbury, Glendalough, Woodlands, Innaloo, Scarborough and Duncraig. Wanneroo, Balcatta, Stirling, Trigg, Morley, and Mindarie are all set to go live by the end of July 2022.

Pentanet said it has installed some 350 distribution points, which it calls ‘Meshy Boi’, to create theoretical coverage of some 90 square kilometres and a theoretical network capacity of 7,260 premises. Each point added to the network enables 20-25 additional subscribers.

Last year, Pentanet raised $20 million to fund the neXus network and its Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.