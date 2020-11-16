Perth's Qbit Computers acquires PC Guru and Innov8ive Technology

Perth-based managed services provider Qbit Computers has acquired fellow MSP and business IT solutions provider Innov8ive Technology and computer support provider PC Guru.

Qbit will absorb Innov8ive’s staff and clients as the internal “Orange Team”, while PC Guru will retain the brand and continue operating as an in-house, onsite, and remote computer support services provider.

In its announcement, Qbit said the two companies’ former managing director Debra Annette Harpley was set to retire and reached an agreement with Qbit to take over.

“Debra wanted to find a good home for their staff and clients. We have known and worked with her in the IT support and managed service industry for many years. We agreed that Qbit is the perfect fit for Innov8ive Tech and PC Guru,” Qbit director Fabio Suffell said.

“Our business development managers, Jamie Duff and John Williams, have made good progress in securing new clients and this acquisition will definitely boost our progress in reaching our annual growth goal.”

Qbit said management expects “a smooth transition” for clients and staff of Innov8ive Tech into Qbit as both companies share similar management systems and software.