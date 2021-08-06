Perth’s R-Group hooks up WA MSP Inspired IT with white-label Teams solution

Perth-based ICT solutions company R-Group International has formed a deal that allows WA based managed service provider Inspired IT to resell its white-labelled Microsoft Teams Calling unified communications (UC) solution.

The deal sees Inspired joining R-Group’s partner program that allows MSPs to deploy the UC service to provide calling integration to customers without capital investment or the need to hire new specialists.

R-Group provides telecommunications services from multiple data centres across Australia through its licensed carrier division.

Inspired’s staff are being trained by R-Group's UC team and supported by a 24/7/365 help desk.

“Our partnership with Inspired IT is just one of the R-Group initiatives to ensure the market continues to receive the premium services they have expected from us,” said R-Group chief executive Kim Harmer.

“We are confident that this partnership will be a great success for both parties, and we look forward to working closely together in the future.”

Inspired IT managing director Matt Seeds said that the MSP had been looking at expanding its services to existing clients, and Teams Calling had been on its radar for some time.

Previous attempts by other companies to install Teams Calling had been let down in the testing phase.

“They were on the same wavelength as us and offered a fantastic service that removed our side's risk,” Seeds said.

“Providing a service where you are reliant on the partner to assist is always a concern from my side as we have high standards, however, R-Group provides a way around that and a service to match. I am personally excited at seeing where this relationship goes in the future.”

In a release announcing the partnership, Harmer outlined the pressure MSPs face to keep up with changes in the marketplace, such as the significant uptake of UC and Teams since the outbreak of COVID-19.

R-Group works with clients to onboard customers, provide training materials that can be re-badged, and support teams in providing and managing this service.