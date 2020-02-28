Perth's R-Group restructures management team

Perth-based Microsoft partner R-Group International has restructured its senior leadership team, bringing in former Schneider Electric executive Kim Harmer as its first CEO.

R-Group specialises in Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and other communications solutions, as well as IT consulting, managed services, project management, networking, digital signage and more.

Managing director Josh Newton moved to the new role of operations director.

Newton said Harmer’s hire came amid new business wins and the company expanding its service offerings, and that the new CEO position was necessary "to provide a dedicated strategic resource to direct and grow the business".

“R-Group has seen growth in many of its service offerings, and recognises that an experienced CEO will provide focus on identifying appropriate external opportunities to facilitate growth, whilst providing an additional level of accountability for internal operations,” he said.

“Kim now has the remit to prepare the company through examining wide ranging external and internal opportunities that will ensure financial stability and provide technical and workforce advancement through decisive leadership.

“From capturing market share, to managing corporate finances and overcoming operational challenges, Kim will bring the appropriate experience to drive R-Group into the next phase of growth and success.”

Harmer spent most of his career at Schneider Electric, holding several executive roles in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom. He left the company in 2016 to work as chief operating officer at ASX-listed green technology manufacturer Clearvue for two years before joining R-Group in January this year.