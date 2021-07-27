Perth's Solution Tech acquires Swish Online

Perth-based managed services provider Solution Tech has acquired hosting services specialist Swish Online for an undisclosed sum.

Also from Perth, Swish specialises in hosting services like domain registration and hosting, IT support and backup solutions.

Solution Tech said the acquisition would widen its range of services to customers and Swish Online customers would benefit from local IT support and more technical staff.

“[Acquiring Swish Online] was a lateral move to offer a complete IT solution for Solution Tech’s client base,” Solution Tech director Roy Borekar told CRN.

“We are merging the two teams together to provide better support for new and existing clients, including the 220 coming over from Swish Online.”

Borekar added that the acquisition would allow better economies of scale within Solution Tech, while also gaining the ability to secure more competitive discounts and rates from suppliers due to larger buying power.

The acquisition comes more than a year after acquiring another MSP, Modern Computer Systems, in February 2020. The company at the time brought in some 1500 clients and enabled Solution Tech to expand into the SME market.

Founded in 2016, Solution Tech specialises in cloud, infrastructure, security and support services. The company also has a presence in Canberra to secure Government work, which was founded in 2019.